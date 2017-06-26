Nick Lachey might have earned the husband of the year award after doing this for wife Vanessa
Nick Lachey might have earned the husband of the year award after doing this for wife Vanessa

Nick Lachey is one doting husband!

After his wife Vanessa Lachey accidentally threw her wedding ring in the trash, Lachey dug through the garbage in search of the platinum eternity band with Asscher-cut diamonds.

Nick shared his own heroic moment with fans on Instagram on Sunday.

“This is true love after 6 years of marriage……digging through dirty diapers and trash to find your wife’s missing wedding ring!! #success,” he wrote.


Happy Easter! Love, The Lacheys

A post shared by Nick Lachey (@nicklachey) on

The couple have been together since 2011 and have three children all under the age of 5 together. With a full family, it’s no wonder she accidentally dropped her ring in the trash!

