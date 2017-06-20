One of the ladies of “The View” made a big announcement on the show, and fans are absolutely thrilled

IT'S A GIRL! @sarahaines announces she's expecting a baby girl! Congratulations to Sara and her husband Max! 👶 pic.twitter.com/9kK9GvJ2SV — The View (@TheView) June 20, 2017

It’s a girl for Sara Haines!

On Tuesday’s show, Whoopi Goldberg shared that someone had big family news to share with everyone, and fans were eager for details! As the camera scanned the audience, Goldberg asked two female audience members if they had baby news, and both said no! She also scanned over to one of the producers of the show, who also denied the news was his to share.

The camera then panned over to Goldberg who turned to co-host Joy Behar and asked if the news was hers.

“No, no, no! It’s her,” Behar answered and pointed to Sara Haines.

Haines confirmed the big news and the ladies went on step further and decided to have a gender reveal live on TV! Her co-hosts shared the baby news by spraying the host with pink colored silly string! It’s a girl!

Haines, who has one son with husband Max Shifrin, seemed over the moon to be expecting girl. She is due in December and said that the news was starting to get harder to hide as the months went on. TV host said that she’s been feeling a lot of morning sickness and has been asking for ginger ale and crackers between breaks.

“I was so excited,” she said, thanking the audience for their support. “I think it just makes everyone happy. I am very much looking forward to it!”

Fans were quick to respond to the news and shared their congratulations on Twitter.

#TheView ah congratulations @sarahaines you know she's a girl already, that's funny, I thought you had a different energy 🎀💕 yea girl! — glorianne329 (@glorianne329) June 20, 2017

Congratulations to the happy family!!