Over two decades after her husband’s passing, the world is saying goodbye to Barbara Sinatra

Barbara Sinatra, Frank Sinatra’s fourth and final wife, has sadly passed away nearly twenty years after her husband’s death at the age of 90.

According to a representative for the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center Foundation, she passed away on Tuesday at her home in California after her health had been on the decline for month.

“She died comfortably surrounded by family and friends at her home,” Children’s Center Director John Thoresen said.

Barbara married Frank in 1976 and went on to stay married until his death 22 years later, making it the singer’s longest marriage. They do not share any children.

During her lifetime, Barbara was a huge advocate for victims of child abuse and began her foundation in effort to provide counseling and other services to victims.

“Barbara started raising funds for it in 1985 with Frank’s support,” said Thoresen. “It opened in 1986 and since that time, over 20,000 children have received beneficial therapy here. There are several child advocacy centers like it around the country, (but) this one is probably most recognized.”

