Paris Hilton’s brother dropped a homophobic slur in court

Conrad Hilton, the younger brother of socialite Paris Hilton, was in court on Wednesday for an arraignment hearing. Hilton had been arrested for stealing the car of his ex-girlfriend Hunter Daily Salomon’s father on Saturday after attempting to violate a restraining order by breaking into her home. This is not the first time he has attempted to violate the restraining order given to him

According to TMZ, Hilton was heard saying homophobic slurs in court, calling the courtroom “So f*****g gay.” Hilton was released on bail for $90,000 into the custody of his father, Rick Hilton. He was also ordered to enter the Menninger Hospital in Houston to receive treatment and to be properly diagnosed.





When asked if he would comply with the court order, Hilton said, “I am sorry to the court and the entire state for disrespecting the court. I am not obsessed with hookers, and I’m sorry.”

The Daily Mail is also reporting that Hilton refused to get on the bus to court on Tuesday. He was eventually forced onto the bus by court order.