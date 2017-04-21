Paris Jackson shares a photo with someone important in her dad’s life

The only daughter of pop legend Michael Jackson Paris recently shared a photo of herself with a close friend to her father and her godfather, Macaulay Culkin.

In the photo, Paris is wearing bunny hears and in a sweet embrace with her godfather. She captions the photo with a simple bunny emoji: 🐰

🐰 A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Apr 21, 2017 at 2:29am PDT

Culkin was close with her father Michael, and appeared in his music video “Black or White.” Despite having a controversial relationship, they remained close, and that bond seems to have extended to Jackson’s children.

Last December, Paris shared a photo of her painting Culkin’s toe nails.





“model? nah i paint hipsters toenails for a living,” she wrote.

model? nah i paint hipsters toenails for a living. A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Dec 17, 2016 at 6:14pm PST

She also shared a perfectly timed photo on Christmas day, of Culkin’s famous character Kevin McAlister from “Home Alone,” saying “Merry Christmas you filthy animal, and a happy new year,” a famous line from “Home Alone 2.”