Paris Jackson traded in her ultra glam red carpet look for something a little more laid back at the MTV Movie Awards

Sometimes you just gotta keep it casual.

After appearing at the Met Gala in a head-turning Calvin Klein gown, Paris Jackson decided to keep thing casual at this year’s MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Jackson walked the red carpet in pigtails, a T-shirt with Michelle Obama’s face on it, and jeans. She completed the look with a pair of laid-back Converse.

Ahead of walking the red carpet, Jackson shared a photo of her look on Instagram with fans.

mccartney likes all the stickers i put on him A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on May 7, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson has taken 2017 by storm. She recently signed with IMG Models and met with several high-end labels while on a trip to Paris. It is rumored she may be the new face of Calvin Klein.