Paris Jackson traded in her ultra glam red carpet look for something a little more laid back at the MTV Movie Awards

Sometimes you just gotta keep it casual.
After appearing at the Met Gala in a head-turning Calvin Klein gown, Paris Jackson decided to keep thing casual at this year’s MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Jackson walked the red carpet in pigtails, a T-shirt with Michelle Obama’s face on it, and jeans. She completed the look with a pair of laid-back Converse.
Ahead of walking the red carpet, Jackson shared a photo of her look on Instagram with fans.
The daughter of the late Michael Jackson has taken 2017 by storm. She recently signed with IMG Models and met with several high-end labels while on a trip to Paris. It is rumored she may be the new face of Calvin Klein.