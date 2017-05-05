Pink shares an adorable new photograph of her two children, Willow and Jameson, bonding

Now that’s some brotherly-sisterly love!
On Friday, Singer Pink took to Instagram to share a cute picture of her two children, daughter Willow, 5, and son Jameson, 4 months. In it, Willow gives Jameson a big hug as the baby stares right at the camera with his big, beautiful eyes.
“That’s amore,” Pink captioned the sweet snap.
The proud mom of two has been posting some adorable pictures of her kids lately, including one of Willow playing doctor to her stuffed monkey. “Dr. Hart (great name for a surgeon, ay?),” she wrote as the caption.
A few weeks ago, Pink also announced that she will be biking 100 miles to support the charity No Kid Hungry, an organization that is working to end child hunger in the United States, so that kids all over the country can have access to healthy food.
Wooohoooooooo let's do this!!!! Calling all cyclists! Send me your tips and suggestions as I train for a 100-mile ride. And if you feel like supporting my efforts to help #NoKidHungry reach more kids with healthy food, consider making a donation in the link in my bio. #training #strongismygoal #fightinghunger
