Prince Harry and Meghan Markle caught holding hand on a recent date night

The romance between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is really heating up.

The two were spotted at London’s Soho House for dinner, and strolled along the streets holding hands.

RELATED:ย A rarely seen photo of Princess Diana in a beautiful floor-length gown will grace the cover of Harperโ€™s Bazaar

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry spotted on sweet date with girlfriend Meghan Markle https://t.co/vjfHigNUy6 pic.twitter.com/6FuhfMWP8U — The Sun (@TheSun) February 2, 2017

The two have been an item since last year, making their relationship public in November.

RELATED:ย Prince Harry shares some loving words about Princess Diana

Exclusive: #PrinceHarry & Meghan Markle enjoy quality date-night in London where they first met https://t.co/vGW64h0kRR — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) February 2, 2017

According to her friends, she has “‘virtually moved in’ to Harryโ€™s cottage at Kensington Palace with the couple ‘inseparable’ for the past five weeks,” writes The Sun.





The Sun also reported what onlookers saw: