Prince Harry and Meghan Markle caught holding hand on a recent date night

The romance between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is really heating up.
The two were spotted at London’s Soho House for dinner, and strolled along the streets holding hands.
The two have been an item since last year, making their relationship public in November.
According to her friends, she has “‘virtually moved in’ to Harry’s cottage at Kensington Palace with the couple ‘inseparable’ for the past five weeks,” writes The Sun.
The Sun also reported what onlookers saw:
An onlooker said: “They tried to keep as low-key as possible and were sitting in a small snug area of the restaurant.
“But it wasn’t a private area and they were happy to be seen. Gary Lineker and a whole host of the Made
In Chelsea cast were also there, but they only had eyes for each other.”