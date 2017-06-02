Rare People

Prince Harry hosted his very first Buckingham Palace garden party, and it was for a great cause

Article will continue after advertisement

This week, Prince Harry hosted his first solo garden party at Buckingham Palace, occasions that have typically been hosted by the Queen or a handful of the royals in the past.

The 32-year-old led the annual event on behalf of the Not Forgotten Association, which provides entertainment and recreation for wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans. Harry, who previously served in the British Army, met with over 2,000 former armed service members and enjoyed afternoon tea and music from The Band of the Corps of The Royal Engineers on the palace grounds.


RELATED: A little girl totally stole Prince Harry’s heart as he met with the UK Team for the 2017 Invictus Games

After standing for the national anthem, Prince Harry delved into the crowd, where he chatted with the attendees. Among them were Martin Wilson, who survived a shot to the head in Afghanistan; Jack Cummings, a double amputee who also served in Afghanistan; and the 105-year-old Dr. William Frankland, who was forced into a Japanese prisoner of war camp in Singapore in 1947.

Ahead of the garden party, the prince spent time at the Tower of London meeting with the veterans who will represent the United Kingdom at this year’s Invictus Games, an event he started in 2014, in Toronto.

RELATED: Prince Harry welcomed Barack Obama to Kensington Palace to discuss issues that are important to them both

Module Voice Image
Carlin Becker, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement