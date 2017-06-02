Prince Harry hosted his very first Buckingham Palace garden party, and it was for a great cause

This week, Prince Harry hosted his first solo garden party at Buckingham Palace, occasions that have typically been hosted by the Queen or a handful of the royals in the past.

The 32-year-old led the annual event on behalf of the Not Forgotten Association, which provides entertainment and recreation for wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans. Harry, who previously served in the British Army, met with over 2,000 former armed service members and enjoyed afternoon tea and music from The Band of the Corps of The Royal Engineers on the palace grounds.

Thank you to all who attended the @nfassociation Garden Party at Buckingham Palace today. Find out more here: https://t.co/ynoPiVvfGx pic.twitter.com/aR7qsnpnyR — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 30, 2017





After standing for the national anthem, Prince Harry delved into the crowd, where he chatted with the attendees. Among them were Martin Wilson, who survived a shot to the head in Afghanistan; Jack Cummings, a double amputee who also served in Afghanistan; and the 105-year-old Dr. William Frankland, who was forced into a Japanese prisoner of war camp in Singapore in 1947.

.@nfassociation organises events for 1000s of injured & ill service personnel each year, including a #GardenParty at a Royal residence. pic.twitter.com/xiKTQko8qT — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 30, 2017

Each year, @nfassociation organises events for 1000s of injured & ill personnel and veterans including a Garden Party at a Royal residence. pic.twitter.com/wsof4NFCIi — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 30, 2017

Ahead of the garden party, the prince spent time at the Tower of London meeting with the veterans who will represent the United Kingdom at this year’s Invictus Games, an event he started in 2014, in Toronto.

