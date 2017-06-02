Prince Harry hosted his very first Buckingham Palace garden party, and it was for a great cause

This week, Prince Harry hosted his first solo garden party at Buckingham Palace, occasions that have typically been hosted by the Queen or a handful of the royals in the past.
The 32-year-old led the annual event on behalf of the Not Forgotten Association, which provides entertainment and recreation for wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans. Harry, who previously served in the British Army, met with over 2,000 former armed service members and enjoyed afternoon tea and music from The Band of the Corps of The Royal Engineers on the palace grounds.
Ahead of the garden party, the prince spent time at the Tower of London meeting with the veterans who will represent the United Kingdom at this year’s Invictus Games, an event he started in 2014, in Toronto.
