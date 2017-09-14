Prince William speaks out for the first time about George’s first week of school

Prince George has officially been a student at Thomas’s Battersea in London and now his proud dad is opening up about his first week.

“It’s been an interesting week,” William told patients as he visited the Aintree University Hospital on Thursday in Liverpool.

The Duke of Cambridge speaks to Teresa Jones and Edna Dagnall, elderly patients being treated in the Frailty Assessment Unit. pic.twitter.com/2qXv4YXYTy — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 14, 2017

He continued, “most of the parents were in floods of tears. The kids were all fine.”

According to William, Prince George is adjusting very well to being a student.

RELATED: Princess Charlotte is following in the footsteps of Princess Diana with her latest hobby





“We are all seeing how long that lasts before he doesn’t want to go!” he said. “George has been really easy. He hasn’t said, ‘Have I got to do this for the rest of my life?’”

The school made headlines on Wednesday after a woman was arrested on the suspicion of burglary following a break-in at the school. George was at school on Tuesday but was not likely on the campus at the time of the incident.

(H/T PEOPLE)