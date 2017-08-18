Ready for the next “Star Wars?” They’re saying one character may get his own film

The Hollywood Reporter has announced that an Oscar-nominated director is in talks to direct a new “Star Wars” film about Obi-Wan Kenobi, the mentor to Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.

Director Stephen Daldry directed “Billy Elliott” and “The Hours,” among other works. There’s reportedly no script yet — it is very early — but if the project goes forward Daldry would work with Lucasfilm to write, develop, and cast the story.

RELATED: Some genius improved this already awesome “Game of Thrones” scene by replacing the swords with lightsabers





According to Entertainment Weekly, the movie (or movies) would fall between the very first film in the “Star Wars” franchise and “Revenge of the Sith,” released in 2005.

The film is one of several spin-offs that tell stories within the “Star Wars” universe without involving the primary plot, according to the Reporter. That includes a Han Solo spin-off currently in shooting and potential films centered on Yoda and Boba Fett.