Richard Simmons is photographed for the first time in more than three years

On Thursday in Los Angeles, fitness guru and noted recluse Richard Simmons left a Los Angeles area hospital after a brief hospitalization.
Simmons was accompanied by a police escort, and was photographed outside of his home, covered by a large blanket. The popular fitness icon has not been photographed in several years, and rarely speaks publicly.
RELATED: Details on a newly released death certificate reveal what caused Bill Paxton’s sudden death
Simmons was in the hospital after what was reported as a serious bout of indigestion.
On Wednesday Simmons released a public statement on his health and well being.
Hello to everyone who has shown concern for me and sent their good wishes. You will never know how much it means to me.
Aren’t you sick of hearing and reading about me?! LOL Well by now you know that I’m not “missing”, just a little under the weather. I’m sure I will be feeling good and back home in a couple of days.
This has reminded me that when you need help you can’t be afraid to reach out and ask for it. We all think we should always be able to solve our problems all by ourselves and sometimes it’s just bigger than we are.
I reached out and I hope you will too. I’m sure there are people in your life who love and care for you and would do anything to help you with the challenges you face.
Just knowing you care has already made me feel better. Hope to see you again soon!
Love,
Richard