Richard Simmons is photographed for the first time in more than three years

On Thursday in Los Angeles, fitness guru and noted recluse Richard Simmons left a Los Angeles area hospital after a brief hospitalization.

Simmons was accompanied by a police escort, and was photographed outside of his home, covered by a large blanket. The popular fitness icon has not been photographed in several years, and rarely speaks publicly.

#RichardSimmons seen for first time in 3 years, but he's hiding under a blanket! Has LAPD escort with him, including helicopter overhead. pic.twitter.com/t1P1BJua3O — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 21, 2017

Simmons was in the hospital after what was reported as a serious bout of indigestion.





On Wednesday Simmons released a public statement on his health and well being.

Hello to everyone who has shown concern for me and sent their good wishes. You will never know how much it means to me.