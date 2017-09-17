Rob Kardashian shared an adorable photo of his “twin” daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian bonded with his baby girl after finally reaching a custody agreement with his ex, Blac Chyna.

On Friday, the former couple quietly reached a custody agreement over their 10-month-old daughter, and Chyna agreed to drop a domestic violence case against Kardashian.

Chyna’s attorney Lisa Bloom told E! News:

Chyna is pleased that Rob has agreed to peacefully co-parent Dream with her, as she has been requesting all along. Because Rob agreed to continue to stay away from Chyna and not contact her, Chyna has agreed to take the domestic abuse hearing scheduled for Monday, September 18 off the calendar. She will always have the right to go back into court if further incidents of domestic abuse occur. This agreement does not resolve all disputes between Chyna and Rob.





She added, “To correct some false statements … Rob does not have ‘more than 50 percent custody.'”

Kardashian appeared to have custody of his daughter on Saturday when he shared a sweet photo of his daughter on Twitter.

“My twin,” he wrote alongside the photo of his daughter and her big, toothy grin.