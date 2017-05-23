Robert Downey Jr.’s amazing new windmill house is something out of a fairy tale
Actor Robert Downey Jr. has some new digs in New York’s Hamptons, and, from the looks of them, the purchase is a wind-wind.

The eccentric mansion, fully equipped with a windmill, is eye-catching on the inside and out.

According to Behind the Hedges, the home was built near the end 19th century and was recently listed with a $10.5 million price tag.


The pictures are tremendous.

The 4-acre property has three-car garage, a 50-foot pool, a guest house, a tennis court and gardens. Though the windmill has always only been for show, contained inside it are offices and libraries for maximum classiness.

The 52-year-old actor will have quite the summer ahead of him living in a home that will blow many people away, figuratively speaking.

