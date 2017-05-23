Robert Downey Jr.’s amazing new windmill house is something out of a fairy tale

Actor Robert Downey Jr. has some new digs in New York’s Hamptons, and, from the looks of them, the purchase is a wind-wind.
RELATED: This notorious celebrity home has hit the market for a staggering $67 million
The eccentric mansion, fully equipped with a windmill, is eye-catching on the inside and out.
RELATED: Get a look inside Blake Shelton’s family home in Oklahoma
According to Behind the Hedges, the home was built near the end 19th century and was recently listed with a $10.5 million price tag.
The pictures are tremendous.
The 4-acre property has three-car garage, a 50-foot pool, a guest house, a tennis court and gardens. Though the windmill has always only been for show, contained inside it are offices and libraries for maximum classiness.
The 52-year-old actor will have quite the summer ahead of him living in a home that will blow many people away, figuratively speaking.
(H/t NY Post)