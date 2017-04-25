Scott Baio feels “terrible” after making anti-drug remarks while discussing Erin Moran’s shocking death

Scott Baio is feeling pretty guilty.

On Monday, Baio did an interview on “The Bernie & Sid Show” where he talked about “Joanie Loves Chachi” co-star Erin Moran’s troubled past and alleged drug and alcohol abuse.

“My thing is, I feel bad because her whole life, she was troubled, could never find what made her happy and content. For me, you do drugs or drink, you’re gonna die,” he said. “I’m sorry if that’s cold, but God gave you a brain, gave you the will to live and thrive and you gotta take care of yourself.”





According to TMZ, the actor now feels “terrible” for saying those remarks after learning Moran’s likely cause of death was Stage 4 cancer. The type of cancer Moran battled has not yet been revealed.

Baio said he went to sleep on Sunday night after reading reports she died of a possible herion overdose so that is what was on his mind at the time of the interview. He told the tabloid Moran never disclosed her illness to him and said he and his wife Renee had just spoken with her last month. Renee has also reportedly battled cancer several times in her life.

Moran was found unresponsive in her mother-in-law’s trailer park home in New Salisbury, IN on Saturday. She passed away at just 56 years old.