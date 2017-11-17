Menu
The Human Rights Campaign 2017 Los Angeles Gala Dinner – Red Carpet Read this Next

China has banned Katy Perry from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and the reason is surprising
Advertisement

Serena Williams can now add a new title to her lengthy list of wins: Wife!

RELATED: Serena Williams shares a precious moment from her baby girl’s recent “bath time”


In a ceremony so secretive, attendees didn’t even have an address until the day before, the tennis champion married Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit and father to her infant daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr.

The couple of two years got hitched at New Orleans Contemporary Arts Center in front of a bevy of famous faces, including Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, tennis champion Carolina Wozniacki, Eva Longoria and Kelly Rowland, reported the Daily Mail.

The previous night’s wedding rehearsal at celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse’s restaurant “Meril,” had no shortage of celebrity guests as well. Close friends Colton Haynes, Ciara, and Lala Anthony — both attendees of her bachelorette party — were in attendance, as well as Williams’ family members: famous sister Venus, half-sisters Isha and Lyndrea, and mother Oracene Price.

According to the Daily Mail, the nuptials cost a whopping $1 million and was a “Beauty and the Beast” themed affair. Guests were seated at tables named for each of Williams’ 12 grand slam titles and were gifted golden recreations of the trophies she received for each title as party favors.

The event was strictly cell-phone free, and guests were banned from taking any photographs as Williams had signed an exclusive deal with editor-in-chief Anna Wintour — another famous guest — to publish photos of the 250-guest wedding in Vogue Magazine.

According to a Daily Mail source prior to the event, “Serena and Alexis chose the Contemporary Arts Center because of its incredible architecture and history. They have instructed Preston to fill the hall with thousands of dollars worth of crystals and flowers. The hall will be totally transformed.”

From the few photos the snagged by the paparazzi, it looked like a glitzy evening!

RELATED: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are reportedly headed to the altar — much sooner than we thought

As far as the couple’s 11-week-old, baby Alexis was definitely not left out of the wedding. According to the Mail’s source, “Alexis [had] a babysitter on hand just for her the entire night. Both parents wouldn’t dream of not having her there. She will be a part of the wedding as much as possible for an 11-week-old. They are totally and utterly besotted with her.”

The pair announced their engagement in December 2016 after a year of dating.

We wish them a beautiful life together, and we seriously can’t wait to see the official wedding photos!

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Venus Williams is the latest celebrity to become the victim of a major robbery

Venus Williams is the latest celebrity to become the victim of a major robbery

New research shows that owning a dog could save your life

New research shows that owning a dog could save your life

A rat hitched a ride on a New York subway, and straphangers were not impressed

A rat hitched a ride on a New York subway, and straphangers were not impressed

Surgery on a North Korean defector revealed that the country may be worse off than we imagined

Surgery on a North Korean defector revealed that the country may be worse off than we imagined

Al Franken should resign

Al Franken should resign

Stories You Might Like

China has banned Katy Perry from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and the reason is surprising
Rare People

China has banned Katy Perry from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and the reason is surprising

,
Joe Biden talks about his relationship with Barack Obama and reveals his favorite meme
Rare People

Joe Biden talks about his relationship with Barack Obama and reveals his favorite meme

,
Sylvester Stallone addresses recently revealed sexual assault allegations from a teen girl
Rare People

Sylvester Stallone addresses recently revealed sexual assault allegations from a teen girl

,
Keep your eyes peeled for Prince Harry and Prince William in their major motion picture cameo
The Royal Family

Keep your eyes peeled for Prince Harry and Prince William in their major motion picture cameo

,
Advertisement