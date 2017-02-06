She’s ready to pop! Tori Spelling flaunts her growing baby bump just weeks before her due date

Tori Spelling is gearing up to welcome her fifth child and, by the looks of her baby bump, that baby is due any day now!

On Sunday night, Spelling showed off her growing bump in a relaxed photo of her watching the Super Bowl.

“Just #kickinit couchside with my bump and my furboo watching the #superbowl,” she captioned the picture, which has since been deleted according to E! News. “#SoReady #LadyGagaBUMPEDItUp2AWholeNewLevel #believe photo by my beautiful friend Xanthia #CapturingItLikeItIs.”

The former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star has just about four weeks left in her pregnancy and has been documenting it for her fans on social media.

“#bumpproud Can’t wait to meet you little man… my little Pisces. #6weekstogo #littleman #number5,” she shared just two weeks ago.

#bumpproud Can't wait to meet you little man… my little Pisces. #6weekstogo #littleman #number5 A photo posted by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Jan 22, 2017 at 6:27pm PST

The busy mom recently welcomed another new addition to her family — a pet pig named Nutmeg.

“We have a new member of the family…Nutmeg! Thanks to @oinkoinkminipigs for making this happen! Get all of the details on ToriSpelling.com,” she wrote alongside the family photo with her four children, Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4.

By the looks for that baby bump, Nutmeg isn’t going to be the baby of the family for long!