Singer Ciara shared a sweet family photo just one week after welcoming daughter Sienna

Ciara’s heart is full of love.

Just a week after welcoming her daughter Sienna Princess with husband Russell Wilson, Ciara shared a sweet family photo. In the black and white shot, the family shows off their matching hospital bands. Her son Future Zahir’s band reads “Big Brother” in the photo.

Ciara shared a sweet tribute to her newborn after announcing her birth by sharing a black and white video of two swings swaying in the wind.

“You Bring Us Peace ❤️,” she wrote.

When she announced her daughter’s birth, Ciara shared a beautiful shot of herself sitting on the beach and looking out to the ocean.

“Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy. 7:03 pm 7 lbs 13 oz. 4.28.2017 Photo By Daddy ❤️,” she wrote.

