Tallulah Willis stunned fans after she shared a disturbing image from her years of battling an eating disorder

Tallulah Willis is opening up about her past.

The youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore opened up to fans about her sobriety and past eating disorder in a gripping post on Instagram. In the photo, Willis is very, very thin and holding a beer in one hand with a cigarette dangling from her lips.

3 years ago I was a malnourished string bean with aches that echoed throughout my soul. However the internal cries to tend my most blistered and deep wounds repeatedly fell on deaf ears. I did not value myself, my life or my body and as such I was constantly punishing for not being enough. Self annihilation fueled with medicating left me a shell, and the world on mute. I was hoisted from my hole, (one so deep I was certain we were nearing the Earths magma core) on the backs of powerful human beings that I will forever be indebted too, and on that day my life was gifted back to me. I love the girl in this picture, I cry for her and I mourn her lost years. She is inside of me always and I must never let her slip too far. I don’t push any agenda, I can only speak for my path and staying sober has been far and beyond the most important thing I’ve done in my wee 23 years. 🎉🎂🎈





Tallulah isn’t the only Willis sister to get real about her sobriety. Big sister Rumer Willis also shared a glimpse into her sobriety in a post on Instagram.

Scout Willis also shared her milestone in sobriety with a summer song on Instagram.

I’m not always good at celebrating myself, and reallllllllly shy about doing it publicly, but honestly I am so fucking proud of myself for this one. Last month on June 17 marked one year of being fully present with ma self, no filters, no chemical relaxation, no short cuts. I am meetingthe best version of myself every day 🦑💗🦑💗 Here’s a song I wrote about it last summer called goodbye 🌚

