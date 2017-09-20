Tarek El Moussa reflects on his life’s “lowest point” with emotional photo on social media

Tarek El Moussa took a moment Tuesday to reflect on his cancer battle in an emotional post to fans on Instagram.

The “Flip or Flop” star shared a photo of a frail version of himself with an inspiring message about beating cancer.

“NOT embarrassed to share!!! This was one of the absolute lowest points of my life!!” he wrote in the caption. “After beating cancer twice I had a horrific back injury. Over the course of 10 months I lost 50 pounds from all the pain meds which prevented me from wanting to eat and I was nauseous all the time.”





“I remember those days…in this photo I’m pale white….eyes are black…. and I was 169 pounds!!” he continued. “My clothing didn’t fit and it looks like I’m wearing drapes!”

The reality star went on, “This photo is a reminder than anything is possible with hope. While I went through this it was the first time in my life I wanted to quit! Thank god I didn’t…or I wouldn’t be standing tall today!! Reminder everyone, anything is possible! You just have to believe!”

Only this past Febrauary did El Moussa reveal he had battled testicular cancer. The diagnosis came around the same time he found out he had thyroid cancer in 2013. Both cancers are now in remission.

