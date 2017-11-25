On Saturday, “Roseanne” star Roseanne Barr shared a video of the cast and crew taking their very first look at the opening credits for the iconic show’s upcoming revival.





‘Watching the new open,” she captioned the video, which shows her and her fellow cast mates smiling and laughing as they watch the opening, which can be heard playing off-screen along with the show’s theme song.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, ABC also released a teaser for the Conner family’s return to television. However, it doesn’t include any new footage from the revival, and it indicates that fans can expect the show to make a comeback to their TV screens sometime in 2018.

Rumor has it, all of the main cast members are returning to reprise their original roles, even including John Goodman as Dan Conner. It’s unclear, however, how his character will be written into the revival as he died in the finale of the original series. Lucy Grandson will return to play the part of Becky, while Sarah Chalke, who played Becky on and off for a bit, will reportedly take on a new role.

Barr herself has done a great job of keeping fans up-to-date with behind-the-scenes photos and videos from set, most recently sharing a snap of her getting her hair and makeup done, captioning it “My #glamsqaud.”

Barr reportedly never thought her show would make a comeback — that is until President Trump pulled off an unexpected election win last November.

“As soon as I saw the election results, I knew we’d be back,” she allegedly said after costar John Goodman lamented, “I never thought in a million years we’d be back.”