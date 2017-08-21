The ex-wife of “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” creator Joss Whedon airs dirty laundry from their 16-year marriage

Joss Whedon’s alleged years of cheating in his marriage to Kai Cole are officially out in the open.

Cole recently opened up in a scathing blog post for The Wrap and detailed her side of their 16-year marriage. In the post, she called the “Buffy” creator and director a “hypocrite preaching feminist ideals” and claimed he engaged in multiple affairs in their marriage.

“There were times in our relationship that I was uncomfortable with the attention Joss paid other women,” she wrote of the attention he received after hitting it big with “Buffy” which she claims she convinced him to turn into a TV show instead of a movie. She alleged that the first affair took place on that set.





“He always had a lot of female friends, but he told me it was because his mother raised him as a feminist, so he just liked women better. He said he admired and respected females, he didn’t lust after them. I believed him and trusted him,” she wrote.

Cole claimed that Whedon went on to hide “multiple affairs and a number of inappropriate emotional ones that he had with his actresses, co-workers, fans, and friends,” but claimed he truly loved her.

“He wanted it all; he didn’t want to choose, so he accepted the duality as a part of his life,” she wrote. The couple had two children together before divorcing in 2016 after 4 years apart.

She alleged that he admitted he was unfaithful after he was “done” with the marriage.

“He deceived me for 15 years, so he could have everything he wanted. I believed, everyone believed, that he was one of the good guys, committed to fighting for women’s rights, committed to our marriage, and to the women he worked with,” she wrote. “But I now see how he used his relationship with me as a shield, both during and after our marriage, so no one would question his relationships with other women or scrutinize his writing as anything other than feminist.”

A spokesperson for Whedon responded to Cole’s claims saying, “While this account includes inaccuracies and misrepresentations which can be harmful to their family, Joss is not commenting, out of concern for his children and out of respect for his ex-wife.”