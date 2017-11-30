Menu
Lauer/Kelly Read this Next

Megyn Kelly has invited former colleague Matt Lauer -- and the women who accused him of sexual assault -- onto her show
Advertisement

News of beloved actor Jim Nabors’ death rocked Hollywood fans on Thursday.

The actor, best known for his role on “The Andy Griffith Show” as Gomer Pyle, died on Nov. 30 at the age of 87. TV Producer Phil Arnone confirmed the death to WBRC News.


RELATED: In the wake of Matt Lauer’s firing, “TODAY” fans are wondering who will replace him

Nabors got his start in Hollywood as a film cutter at NBC before being discovered by Andy Griffith. His role as Gomer Pyle was supposed to be minor, but he was soon brought on as a series regular. Nabors ended up with his own spin-off based on his character, entitled “Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.,” in which his character joined the United States Marines. Nabors retired from the series after five seasons, though he went on to act in other TV shows and movies.

He was also an accomplished singer who had five gold hits and one platinum hit in his lifetime. According to TMZ, he was married to his partner, whom he had been with for 40 years, and the two lived in Hawaii.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Rest in peace.

The lights have gone out in Mayberry with the death of an “Andy Griffith Show” fan favorite Matthew Peyton/Getty Images
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

These 6 adorable animals only come out at night

These 6 adorable animals only come out at night

Justin Timberlake is getting ready for the Super Bowl, and his take on the national anthem was everything

Justin Timberlake is getting ready for the Super Bowl, and his take on the national anthem was everything

This bar riddle hinges on a guessing game that you can’t lose

This bar riddle hinges on a guessing game that you can’t lose

Hoda Kotb has the time of her life in this “TODAY” underwater performance

Hoda Kotb has the time of her life in this “TODAY” underwater performance

Veteran correspondent wasn’t invited to White House Christmas party, and she thinks she knows why

Veteran correspondent wasn’t invited to White House Christmas party, and she thinks she knows why

Megyn Kelly has invited former colleague Matt Lauer — and the women who accused him of sexual assault — onto her show
Rare People

Megyn Kelly has invited former colleague Matt Lauer — and the women who accused him of sexual assault — onto her show

,
When the news broke, Matt Lauer reportedly drove straight to his son’s school to personally explain the situation
Rare People

When the news broke, Matt Lauer reportedly drove straight to his son’s school to personally explain the situation

,
Justin Timberlake is getting ready for the Super Bowl, and his take on the national anthem was everything
Rare People

Justin Timberlake is getting ready for the Super Bowl, and his take on the national anthem was everything

,
Padma Lakshmi opens up about the mood on the set of “TODAY” after Matt Lauer was fired
Rare People

Padma Lakshmi opens up about the mood on the set of “TODAY” after Matt Lauer was fired

,
Advertisement