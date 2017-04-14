The “Mama June: From Not to Hot” reunion show promises to be eventful as angry Sugar Bear reaches his boiling point

In a sneak peek from the “Mama June: From Not to Hot” reunion show, “Mama June: The Confrontation,” Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson claims her father Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson is a different person on camera.

“He puts on that face for TV to make him seem like he’s the perfect guy, but when he’s off camera and stuff, he’s really not,” she says, adding that she thinks Sugar Bear needs anger management.

“And Mama just got tired of it, so Mama told him, you’re going to have to start staying at hotels — you’re not staying at our house no more. And then he found Jennifer, and he didn’t come see me anymore.”





RELATED: Sugar Bear had something to say after Mama June accused him of being “very physically and mentally” abusive

Then, during a conversation between Mama June and Sugar Bear about his alleged lack of contact with his daughter, things got crazy.

“I got a lawyer on the case, you’re gonna get the paperwork,” Sugar Bear shouts at Mama June. “That’s all I have to say. Fuck it; I’m done. You stupid bitch.”

He then storms off set, where Mama June’s daughter Lauryn, aka Pumpkin, calls him a “stupid piece of shit.”

According to reports, the ordeal gets even more intense as Pumpkin and Sugar Bear shout at each other, eventually leading to Sugar Bear violently ripping his shirt off while Pumpkin threatens to fight him. All the drama will be aired Friday night, and it comes just a few days after Mama June publicly accused Sugar Bear of being “very emotionally and physically abusive.”

RELATED: Mama June has come forward with shocking allegations about her ex, Sugar Bear