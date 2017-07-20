The music world is heartbroken by the sudden loss of Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington

After news broke that Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington had committed suicide at the age of 41, fans and fellow musical artists took to social media to share their sorrow and condolences with his family.
Many bands and solo artists, including Chance the Rapper, One Republic and Garrett Russell of Silent Planet, expressed their grief and praised Bennington for his contributions to contemporary music.
RELATED: Fans of Linkin Park are mourning the sudden loss of one of the band’s most iconic members
Hundreds of fans flooded their social media timelines with messages about how influential Bennington’s music has been on their own personal lives and how listening to Linkin Park has gotten them through many tough times.
Even several record labels and music streaming platforms released statements following the unexpected tragedy.
Law enforcement officials have indicated that the singer committed suicide via hanging after his body was discovered on Thursday morning. He leaves behind a wife and six children.
RELATED: “The Devil Inside” actor Evan Helmuth has passed away unexpectedly at just 40 years old