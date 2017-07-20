The music world is heartbroken by the sudden loss of Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington

After news broke that Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington had committed suicide at the age of 41, fans and fellow musical artists took to social media to share their sorrow and condolences with his family.

Many bands and solo artists, including Chance the Rapper, One Republic and Garrett Russell of Silent Planet, expressed their grief and praised Bennington for his contributions to contemporary music.

RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 20, 2017

Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us 😞 — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017

Just heard that the singer of one of the bands ever, Chester B of @linkinpark, has passed. Incredibly sad news – condolences to family. — Garrett Russell (@SilentGarrett) July 20, 2017

Without @linkinpark, there would without a doubt be no GSK. #RIPChester 💔 — Green Screen Kid (@GSKband) July 20, 2017

Definitely one of my 2 biggest musical influences is @linkinpark GUTTED to hear that their lead singer Chester has lost his battle #chester — Joefordmusic (@Joefordmusic) July 20, 2017

Hundreds of fans flooded their social media timelines with messages about how influential Bennington’s music has been on their own personal lives and how listening to Linkin Park has gotten them through many tough times.

Well i am shocked to hear about the passing of @ChesterBe my childhood grew up with @linkinpark. RIP Chester!! — Adam Pearce (@adampearce94) July 20, 2017

Rest in peace Chester… Your music have helped us in the past. We will make damn sure it helps us in the future! @linkinpark #linkinpark — LorfenZgaming (@lorfenzgaming) July 20, 2017

Linkin Park was such a huge part of my life growing up. This is too much for me 😢 — Alec Schmidt (@AlecSchmidt12) July 20, 2017

R.I.P Chester Bennington @linkinpark your guys music has helped me get through some of the hardest times of my life xx ❤️ — Marie Turner (@mariebray) July 20, 2017

Even several record labels and music streaming platforms released statements following the unexpected tragedy.

Absolutely gutted to read news that Chester Bennington of Linkin Park has passed away. His music touched people profoundly. pic.twitter.com/3Y6iHz5Lcm — Zia Records (@ZiaRecords) July 20, 2017

We're heartbroken to hear about the passing of @LinkinPark's Chester Bennington. Heartfelt condolences to his family. #RIP — TIDAL (@TIDALHiFi) July 20, 2017

Law enforcement officials have indicated that the singer committed suicide via hanging after his body was discovered on Thursday morning. He leaves behind a wife and six children.

