The Rock’s hilarious throwback picture re-take came with a powerful message that will inspire fans everywhere

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is thankful for everything he has.

This week, the upcoming “Baywatch” star took to Instagram to share his gratitude for his new life and gave fans a glimpse at where he really came from.

Johnson recreated that LOL-worthy throwback of himself in a black turtle neck and matching fanny pack for the image, and boy, it did not disappoint! But in the caption, the actor took a more serious tone.

He wrote:

When I took this iconic absurdity of a picture in 1996 I was one year removed from sleeping on a used mattress I took from a garbage dumpster in the back of an hourly sex motel. Couldn’t afford to buy a bed so we do what we gotta do to get by. You can imagine all the fun colorful bodily fluids I tried my best to clean off. 21 years later I’m taking the same photo backstage hosting #SaturdayNightLive for the fifth time.





He added: