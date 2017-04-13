Kensington Palace commemorates the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death with a beautiful garden in her honor

On Thursday, a temporary garden opened at Princess Diana’s former home Kensington Palace to honor the late royal. Named the “White Garden,” the display will remain in place from Easter weekend to September 2017.

Head gardener Sean Harkin designed the garden after being inspired to do something to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death. So, he had 12,000 bulbs, including tulips, daffodils and scented hyacinths, planted for the display. Plus, the White Garden will evolve over its five-month run. Roses, lilies, gladioli, cosmos, gaura and fragrant nemesia will be added come summer.

“My team and I have been planning this display for over a year, and we’re thrilled it’s now blossoming and ready for the public to visit and enjoy,” Harkin said in a statement. “As we’ve been working in the garden, many of our palace visitors have stopped to talk to us and share their own memories of Diana, Princess of Wales. We hope that our garden captures the energy and spirit that made her such a popular figure around the world.”

Inside the palace, Diana will be remembered and celebrated with an exhibit showcasing a collection of her most iconic outfits called “Diana: A Fashion Story,” which will be ongoing until 2019. The gorgeous garden and accompanying exhibit will welcome Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince George and Princess Charlotte when they make Kensington Palace their full-time residence in a few months.

