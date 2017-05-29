Newlyweds Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are enjoying their honeymoon in paradise

After their beautiful England wedding, new husband and wife James Matthews and Pippa Middleton traveled to Tetiaroa this week, a private and elite group of islands in French Polynesia, for their honeymoon.

The pair is reportedly staying at The Brando, an exclusive resort on the island once that was owned by Marlon Brando. It’s believed to cost over $3,000 per night. While not enjoying their lavish accommodations, the pair has been spotted having a little fun in the sun.

RELATED: The best man at Pippa Middleton and James Matthews wedding compared her to a dog during his toast





They were seen strolling down the beach hand-in-hand, with Middleton wearing a blue and white dress while Matthews donned a t-shirt and swim trunks. The 33-year-old socialite and her hedge fund manager husband also spent one day paddle boarding and swimming in the ocean. Middleton then traded in her blue bikini for a white one as the couple took another romantic walk on the beach.

EXCLUSIVE: Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Enjoy Tropical Honeymoon — See the Pics! https://t.co/Cs4h9NXSYX pic.twitter.com/cJKZTxVqPE — MSN Ireland (@msnireland) May 29, 2017

Bikini Clad Pippa Middleton Goes Paddleboarding With Her Brother https://t.co/0jPaiZKPqg pic.twitter.com/OoUtQ4psGp — EyeNewsEntertainment (@EyeNewsEnt) November 2, 2016

Pippa Middleton Shows Off Her Flawless Bikini Body While Paddleboarding in the Caribbean!… https://t.co/SM3VCjeVOI pic.twitter.com/a4FRhnJVrJ — FATTA ROLIGT (@FattaRoligt) April 10, 2016

The sister of Duchess Kate may not have technically had a royal wedding, but it was still a royal affair, as Kate, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were all in attendance for the nuptials earlier this month. Middleton and Matthews wed at Saint Mark’s Church and followed up the ceremony with a reception near Middleton’s childhood home.

RELATED: Pippa Middleton’s “something old” was a beautiful tribute to her big sister Kate