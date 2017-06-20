There are now more details about why Beyoncé’s twins have not yet been released from the hospital

Beyonce’s twins were born prematurely.

According to TMZ, the twins are “under the lights” and have remain hospitalized since their birth last week. Beyoncé reportedly did not go full term, and family sources claim that is why they are being treated for the “minor issue.”

Sources kept mum on the details surrounding the diagnosis, but it is being speculated that the babies may have jaundice because of “elevated bilirubin levels.” The lights reportedly help lower bilirubin in the blood to reduce and elimination jaundice.





This condition is common for premies, and in many cases, not life-threatening.

We hope they are released soon!