There is some royal wedding drama going on after this prince opposed his son’s marriage days before the ceremony

Every family has drama, even a royal family!

According to PEOPLE, Prince Ernst-August Jr. of Hanover, the stepson of Princess Caroline of Monaco, is reportedly set to wed Russian-born, Czech-raised Ekaterina Malysheva in a huge televised ceremony on Saturday, July 8, but the groom’s father has just publicly opposed the marriage.

6th July 2017 Civil wedding of Prince Ernst August of Hanover junior and Ekaterina Malysheva pic.twitter.com/q5M2SlEzPn — Gabriela (@RoyalFamily_Fan) July 6, 2017

On Monday, Prince Ernst-August V of Hanover announced his formal opposition of the nuptials because he wants his castles back along with family property deeded to his son between 2004 and 2006. He said he is motivated by the desire to preserve his family property.





“The decision was not easy for me, because it concerns my son,” he told the German newspaper Handelsblatt. “But I am constrained to preserve the interests of the House of Hanover and the property, including cultural property, which has been its property for centuries.”

Prince Ernst-August V reportedly asked his son to return the property over 10 years ago. At the time, Ernst-August’s wealth was estimated to be as much as $250 million, and the property is worth upward of $100 million.

“I continue to hope that my son will eventually think of the best interests of our family and yield,” he said. “I am ready for discussion and reconciliation.”

Opposing a marriage seems to run in the family, as Ernst-August’s own father, Ernst-August IV, opposed his son’s marriage to first wife Chantal, a Swiss commoner.

The couple have been together for eight years and were engaged during a family vacation to Greece last summer. The wedding is reportedly expected to bring in many young royals and aristocrats to the 10 days of planned festivities.

The Daily Mail reports that the couple were married in a civil ceremony on July 6, despite the drama. A church ceremony will take place on Saturday, July 8, with a reception held at one of the Hanover family castles.