These rare never-before-seen photos of JFK will bring you back to a bygone age

It has been 53 years since President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, but the nation’s fascination with the Camelot era has not abated. A new series of images and artifacts is up for sale at
R&R Auction Company that offers an inside look into the Kennedy years.
Kennedy took speaking lessons from Hollywood magnate Joe Schneck, here he is pictured practicing his posture (R&R Auction).
Here a young Kennedy is seen enjoying a political victory in 1946 (R&R Auction).
In this image, which was used as the official portrait for his 1952 senate campaign, Kennedy is sitting on a table in his Boston apartment (R&R Auction).
This 1946 photo shows JFK being sworn into a VFW post (R&R Auction).
This rare photo shows Kennedy, then the Democratic nominee, at one of his famous “tea parties” with thousands of voters (R&R Auction).
This rare, first generation photograph shows Kennedy and his new fiance Jackie Bouvier at the family’s Hyannis Port home (R&R Auction).
This never-before-seen image shows Jackie Kennedy with John and Ted after taking wedding party photos (R&R Auction).
In addition to the first-edition photos, the auction house is offering many items belonging to the Kennedys, some of which have never come up for sale before.
This U.S. Senate identification card was issued to Kennedy during his tenure on Capital Hill. (R&R Auction)
This 1963 holiday card features the signatures of President Kennedy and the first lady (R & R Auctions)