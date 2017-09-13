This actress shared the heartbreaking moment she learned she had suffered a miscarriage

Jonathan Rhys Meyers’s wife Mara Lane is opening about about her devastating miscarriage in a post on Instagram.

In the video, Lane shared a close up of her sonogram on a monitor and her doctor, identified as Dr. Stu in her caption, can clearly be heard in the background giving her the news no parent wants to hear.

“So, unfortunately, the fetus has no heartbeat today,” he said.

The actress also shared a photo of a willow tree and shared that they are calling the baby Baby Willow.





“I have been given peace and Baby Willow is now planted in the tree in front of our home that has weeping long branches and leaves so we can brush our faces in soft leaves in passing or we can see the baby dance with the wind in the branches as they sway. It is helping me process the situation … as Nature does,” she shared in the caption.

Over the weekend, Meyers appeared to have relapsed at an airport in Dublin, and Lane was quick to come to his defense.

“Forever Young 🙏🏻🙌🏻With much sadness, we open our hearts to share that J and I lost our second child, who was baking in the oven. Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here…” she wrote on Instagram.

