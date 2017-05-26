This “Buffy” actor wins Instagram by taking household items to mimic dramatic celebrity gowns

Actor Tom Lenk, known for roles in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “The Cabin in the Woods,” has found a new claim to fame with his hilariously creative Instagram account. “Lenk Lewks 4 Less” has garnered over 267,000 followers since its inception, and recently has gotten the eye of some celebrities he’s parodied, including Kristen Bell.

I have recently gone down the rabbit hole of brilliance that is @tommylenk Instagram- and secretly wanted nothing more than for him to LEWK me for LESS!! Thank you, Tommy, I'm flattered and forever grateful. Xo A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on May 25, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

Lenk’s outfits are recreations of celebrity red carpet looks, albeit made cheaper. The Bell dress is made of random items, including a roll of postal paper, raffia and seasonal bouquets.

Lenk has even made outfits based on recent events, including Katy Perry’s Met Gala look and Céline Dion’s Billboard Music Awards performance look.

Check out some of his other creative looks, many of which are taken in some hysterical locations.