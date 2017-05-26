This “Buffy” actor wins Instagram by taking household items to mimic dramatic celebrity gowns

Actor Tom Lenk, known for roles in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “The Cabin in the Woods,” has found a new claim to fame with his hilariously creative Instagram account. “Lenk Lewks 4 Less” has garnered over 267,000 followers since its inception, and recently has gotten the eye of some celebrities he’s parodied, including Kristen Bell.
Lenk’s outfits are recreations of celebrity red carpet looks, albeit made cheaper. The Bell dress is made of random items, including a roll of postal paper, raffia and seasonal bouquets.
Lenk has even made outfits based on recent events, including Katy Perry’s Met Gala look and Céline Dion’s Billboard Music Awards performance look.
Get that @katyperry @metmuseum @wordpressdotcom #metgala #LenkLewkForLess with some tule, pipe cleaners, a hanger, two @covergirl fit powder compacts, & disco ball fringe curtain: $FREE from my HAUS! HAPPY ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY TO THE #LenkLewkForLess and can't wait for he #CRAFTERMATH of the red carpet. See YEW on the they side of a bunch of HAWT GLEW burns! Photo by: @paragonegallery special photo request by: @onlycatsandfood 💁🏼♂️🌈💗
Check out some of his other creative looks, many of which are taken in some hysterical locations.
BAST DRASSED. Get that @lenadunham (actor/writer/director/model/hero) @elizabethkennedynewyork (designer) @cristinaehrlich (stylist) @metmuseum (museum) #metgala #LenkLewkForLess with a tablecloth, jazz pants and a wig turned into a bun. Sometimes simplicity equals EXTRAVAGANCE!!! TBH this was my FAVE LEWK of the #metgala and combined with the coordinating @jennikonner @elizabethkennedynewyork dress + the @hm @joejonas MOH-MENT…I mean it was a WINE LUHVERS dream come true. Speaking of, I could really use a glass of Cabernet RIGHT NOW.
Get that @mandymooremm @metmuseum #metgala #LenkLewkForLess with yoga pants, @postit notes, safety pins, a mini sugar-free #yorkpeppermintpatty wrapper (on my ear cuz I got hungry and ate it), and #wrigleyfield: $FREE from #chicago and my luggage! Thanks to @jackplotnick , @brat_mandon, Ken and David for helping me!!! Mandy's LEWK by the fab @streicherhair @jennstreicher @ecduzit 😘 Don't strike out. Strike it rich with the #LenkLewkForLess.
Get that #gwendolinechristie @fendi @festivaldecannes #LenkLewkForLess with paper, markers and a folding table: $FREE from my HAUS! Seriously THO, every SHO is better with GWENDOLINE! I could watch her silently eat tuna fish on rye and be ENGROSSED in her nuanced, subtle, sandwhich eating performance. 😍😍😍 @gwendolinechristiefans 📷: @paragonegallery
Turns out @sarahjessicaparker did attend the @metmuseum #metgala2017. I happen to have the exclusive pic! Here she is on the left wearing #TheLEWK by #LenkLewkForLess Atelier. (HONESTLY I WAS TEALLY FEEING MY SJP OATES AND OBVS I LUV HER.) And on the right we have Sarah Jessica BARKER (GET IT?!) wearing the same. So who wore it best?! @sarahjessicaparker vs. @therealsarahjessicabarker. You decide? X, TL