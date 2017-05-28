This cute little child actor is all grown up and fans can’t believe what he looks like now

Haley Joel Osment, is that you?!

The cute little kid from “The Sixth Sense” is all grown up, and fans can barely recognize him in recent photos obtained by Daily Mail.

In the pics, Osment is splashing around on a Mexican vacation with an unknown female friend.

Former child star Haley Joel Osment is almost unrecognisable as he hits the beach https://t.co/rfwbEI1Hij pic.twitter.com/0ORZE2y2yk — The Sun (@TheSun) May 28, 2017

RELATED: Someone really isn’t happy with Katy Perry’s rumored $25 million paycheck for the “American Idol” reboot

The 29-year-old baseball fan is getting back into acting with a recent appearance on HBO’s “Silicon Valley” and the new Amazon pilot “Oasis.”





“Getting used to the cantina on #Oasis – only a few more days to vote for #AmazonPilots !” he wrote alongside a still from the set of “Oasis.”

Getting used to the cantina on #Oasis – only a few more days to vote for #AmazonPilots ! (Link in bio) A post shared by Haley Osment (@hjosment) on Apr 13, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

#SiliconValley Season4 premieres April 23! @hbo @siliconhbo A post shared by Haley Osment (@hjosment) on Mar 29, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

#jackierobinsonday #dodgers A post shared by Haley Osment (@hjosment) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:41pm PDT

He’s certainly grown up over the last few years!