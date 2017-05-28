Rare People

This cute little child actor is all grown up and fans can’t believe what he looks like now

Article will continue after advertisement

Haley Joel Osment, is that you?!

The cute little kid from “The Sixth Sense” is all grown up, and fans can barely recognize him in recent photos obtained by Daily Mail.

In the pics, Osment is splashing around on a Mexican vacation with an unknown female friend.

RELATED: Someone really isn’t happy with Katy Perry’s rumored $25 million paycheck for the “American Idol” reboot

The 29-year-old baseball fan is getting back into acting with a recent appearance on HBO’s “Silicon Valley” and the new Amazon pilot “Oasis.”


“Getting used to the cantina on #Oasis – only a few more days to vote for #AmazonPilots !” he wrote alongside a still from the set of “Oasis.”

Getting used to the cantina on #Oasis – only a few more days to vote for #AmazonPilots ! (Link in bio)

A post shared by Haley Osment (@hjosment) on

#SiliconValley Season4 premieres April 23! @hbo @siliconhbo

A post shared by Haley Osment (@hjosment) on

#jackierobinsonday #dodgers

A post shared by Haley Osment (@hjosment) on

He’s certainly grown up over the last few years!

Module Voice Image
Nicole Moschella, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement