This little “AGT” contestant is going straight to the live rounds after the judges heard her rendition of a Michael Bolton hit

Celine Tam is going to the live rounds on “America’s Got Talent!”

The adorable singing 9-year-old took wasn’t expecting this week’s guest judge, Laverne Cox, to give her the Golden Buzzer after her performance of Michael Bolton’s hit song “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You.”

Tam, who was named after singer Celine Dion, told the judges that she was dedicating her audition to her little sister, Dion.

“Tonight, I’m going to be singing a song for my little sister,” she said before her audition. “It’s about how we love each other. We’re sisters, and we’re best friends.”





RELATED: Miley Cyrus says singing with her sister was “fun” until she spit “in my mouth” — and reveals who taught her that

The pint sized singer really blew the judges away and Cox was especially moved by her performance.

“I just want to eat you up,” Cox said. “You were so adorable and so cute and your voice is amazing. You are so talented. Thank you so much. I am really blown away.”

As she was speaking, Cox hit the Golden Buzzer and gold confetti flooded the stage as the audience cheered for Tam. It was an emotional moment for the entire room, especially Tam’s family, who was watching from the audience. As the little girl processed the moment, Cox made her way to the stage to give her a congratulatory hug.

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.