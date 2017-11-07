In a bold move, this private singer shared her own nude before someone could sell it

Singer Sia just proved that two can definitely play at that game when she shared her own nude image before someone could profit off of it.

When she learned that someone was trying to profit off a nude paparazzo photo of her, Sia took matters in her own hands by sharing the screenshot on her own Twitter — NSFW, clearly.

“Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!” she wrote. Adding “Everyday is Christmas” is a nod to her upcoming album of the same name that will hit shelves on Nov. 17.





The photo of the singer was taken from behind, and her full bottom is on display. It appears she was doing a little nude sunbathing on a deck when the photo was snapped.

According to PEOPLE, this isn’t the first time Sia has put it all out there. In early October, she posed with her bare breast out for the camera with just a banana emoji giving her a bit of privacy.

“she just directed her first film. she had no idea her boob was out. thank you for letting me create magic with you @siamusic,” her makeup artist, Tonya Brewer, wrote in the caption.

Sia might be willing to bare her body for the camera from time to time, but one thing she typically keeps private is her face. When she performs or appears in public, the “Chandelier” singer uses oversized wigs to hide her face from fans.

In a 2015 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” she opened up about why she hides her face.

“So that I can go to Target and buy a hose if I want to, or [if] I find I am in very need of a restroom and I can’t find one, I could go by the side of the road, and no one would be following me with a camera trying to get ‘the shot,'” she joked. DeGeneres tried to coax her friend to take off the wig in that appearance, but fans were let down when a dancing reindeer interrupted the special and kept Sia’s identity a secret.

But earlier this year, the singer did step out sans wig and showed off her beautiful face. In March, she was spotted at LAX without her trademark wig as she headed to Dubai for a performance. She also once experienced a wig malfunction in the summer of 2016 when a gust of wind accidentally blew into the singer’s face and revealed her true identity.

So much for going to Target to buy a hose without being recognized!