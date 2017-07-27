This video of Simone Biles high as a kite after wisdom teeth removal surgery is the best thing on the internet

Watch her Whip. Watch her Nae Nae!
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles recently shared a laugh-worthy video of herself doing the Whip and Nae Nae while coming down on anesthesia following a wisdom teeth removal surgery.
“after wisdom teeth !! no words😂 haha! ENJOY! hope yall get a good laugh!!” she wrote alongside the hilarious video.
She also teased at the video in a funny post-surgery selfie with her sister Adria Biles.
“wisdom teeth = gone 🙇🏾♀️ ps I have a funny video to share with y’all ! haha,” she wrote.
Fans totally love Biles realness and applauded her when she recently fired back at a hater on Instagram.
“Seems like u have partied non stop for a year #trash #unfollow #suckya—rolemodel,” one hater wrote.
Biles was quick to respond writing, “Talk to me when you train for 14 years and earn 5 Olympic medals. I think kids would say otherwise. My year off is well deserved! Take a couple seats.”
She definitely keeps it real!