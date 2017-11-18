Menu
Lena Dunham Read this Next

Once again, Lena Dunham finds herself at the center of intense online backlash for her latest remarks
Advertisement

Ann Wedgeworth, best known for her role as the aggressive cougar Lana on “Three’s Company,” passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday.


Her daughter Dianna Martin confirmed the tragic news to the Hollywood Reporter, and a woman who said she was Wedgeworth’s niece did the same on Facebook, writing, “My beautiful aunt, actress, Ann Wedgeworth has passed tonight” on Thursday.

RELATED: A Boston legend and the oldest living baseball player has passed away at the age of 99

In addition to her short-lived “Three’s Company” role, she also appeared in films “Scarecrow” and “Sweet Dreams.” In 1978, she won a Tony Award for her role in “Chapter Two.”

“As Faye, Ann Wedgeworth is better than perfect,” she was reviewed in Newsweek. “She moves like Isadora Duncan and has the comic timing of Jack Benny, the forlorn sweetness of Marilyn Monroe and the wise innocence of Judy Holliday. This is one of the most delightful performances I’ve ever seen on Broadway.”

A year later is when she took up the part of three-time divorcee and neighbor Lana Shields on “Three’s Company,” serving in the role for just a handful of episodes before disappearing without explanation after a mutual decision for her exit the show. Her longest run on TV came years later as Merleen Elldridge on “Evening Shade” from 1990 to 1994.

She married and divorced twice during her lifetime, including once to actor Rip Torn. She is survived by daughters Danae and Dianna. She was 83 years old.

RELATED: Hearts are breaking after a beloved comedian passed away unexpectedly at a young age

“Three’s Company” fans are mourning the loss one of the show’s stars who is no longer with us Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Boy genius Anson Wong turns an egg into a bouncy ball in kid-friendly science experiment

Boy genius Anson Wong turns an egg into a bouncy ball in kid-friendly science experiment

Adorable baby hippo farts underwater, becomes instant internet celebrity

Adorable baby hippo farts underwater, becomes instant internet celebrity

Want to work for Amazon? Better head to this job fair today and tomorrow

Want to work for Amazon? Better head to this job fair today and tomorrow

Prince William reveals his favorite dish but he may not want to make it for Duchess Catherine anytime soon

Prince William reveals his favorite dish but he may not want to make it for Duchess Catherine anytime soon

The truth about human beings eating eight spiders a year while sleeping emerges

The truth about human beings eating eight spiders a year while sleeping emerges

Stories You Might Like

Once again, Lena Dunham finds herself at the center of intense online backlash for her latest remarks
Rare People

Once again, Lena Dunham finds herself at the center of intense online backlash for her latest remarks

,
Christopher Reeve’s youngest son is all grown up, and he’s the spitting image of the late star
Rare People

Christopher Reeve’s youngest son is all grown up, and he’s the spitting image of the late star

,
“Flip or Flop” stars are mourning the tragic loss of one of their closest friends
Rare People

“Flip or Flop” stars are mourning the tragic loss of one of their closest friends

,
Alan Thicke’s son Robin and his pregnant girlfriend reveal the sex of their first baby together
Rare People

Alan Thicke’s son Robin and his pregnant girlfriend reveal the sex of their first baby together

,
Advertisement