Tom Cruise confirms this classic 1980s movie is finally getting its long-awaited sequel

“Top Gun 2” is officially happening! Tom Cruise aka Maverick himself confirmed the news during a Tuesday interview with Australia’s “Sunrise,” saying, “It’s true, yeah, it’s true.”

“You know what? I’m going to start filming it probably in the next year. I know, it’s happening. It is definitely happening,” he continued. “You’re the first people that I’ve really said it [to]. This is going to happen.”

WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: @TomCruise just confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening! "I’m gonna start filming it probably in the next year". #sun7 pic.twitter.com/X17xvxz4Q4 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 23, 2017

Fans of the classic 1980s action movie have been hoping for a sequel for a while now — hopes that grew larger after Cruise admitted last year during an episode of “The Graham Norton Show” that he’d been working with producer Jerry Bruckheimer to get the ball rolling.





“We’re discussing it. We’re trying to figure it out,” he said at the time. “I’d love to work on it if we can figure it out.”

The interview came after Bruckheimer shared a photo of him and Cruise on Twitter, teasing fans and writing, “Just got back from a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend @TomCruise and discuss a little Top Gun 2.”

Just got back from a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend @TomCruise and discuss a little Top Gun 2. pic.twitter.com/vA2xK7S7JS — JERRY BRUCKHEIMER (@BRUCKHEIMERJB) January 26, 2016

The pair were together again just a few days ago, and Bruckheimer dropped another hint that a sequel could be in the works, saying, “In Paris for #PiratesoftheCaribbean press and stopped by the MI:6 set to see TC on the 31st anniversary of Top Gun opening day.”

In Paris for #PiratesoftheCaribbean press and stopped by the MI:6 set to see TC on the 31st anniversary of Top Gun opening day. pic.twitter.com/qiSp2Dkyrl — JERRY BRUCKHEIMER (@BRUCKHEIMERJB) May 20, 2017

Now we know what they’ve been up to and that “Top Gun 2” really is in the works!

