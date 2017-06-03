Tom Hanks just snapped a photo of the creepiest building in America, and everyone is losing it

People on Twitter are freaking out after actor Tom Hanks posted a picture of a New York City building, which he called “the scariest” building he’s ever seen.

“This is the scariest building I’ve ever seen! WTF goes on inside?? Hanx,” he tweeted with a photo of the building.

This is the scariest building I've ever seen! WTF goes on inside?? Hanx. pic.twitter.com/nXeUI64rXm — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) June 2, 2017

Turns out, the building is actually owned and occupied by AT&T and Verizon, but it’s also reportedly used as the National Security Agency’s spy hub, which is called “Project X.”

According to The Intercept, documents obtained by whistleblower Edward Snowden “provide compelling evidence that 33 Thomas Street has served as an NSA surveillance site, code-named TITANPOINTE.” Therefore, “the Manhattan skyscraper appears to be a core location used for a controversial NSA surveillance program that has targeted the communications of the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and at least 38 countries, including close U.S. allies such as Germany, Japan, and France.”

