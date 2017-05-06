Tracy Morgan explains how he’s living life to the fullest after his scary 2014 bus crash

Tracy Morgan can cross one thing off his bucket list: the Kentucky Derby. The 48-year-old comedian attended the annual Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala on Friday night and intends to go to the derby Saturday.

“The horses — they’re great athletes. I wanted to see one before I die,” he said at the gala. “I want to do all the things I wanted to do now that I survived that accident. And I’ve always wanted to do the Kentucky Derby.”

In 2014, Morgan was seriously injured in a bus crash that took the life of his friend and mentor “Jimmy Mac” McNair and left him in critical condition. The comedian was left in a coma for two weeks and had to relearn how to walk, sit and stand after waking up. Now, he’s making sure not to take life to granted.

“It doesn’t cost nothing to be nice,” he said. “I know my purpose in this world is to spread love. I love you, and you can’t do nothing about it.”

While he hasn’t decided which horse he’ll be rooting for on Saturday, Morgan is dedicating his trip to the derby in honor of Barbaro, the 2007 winning horse who was euthanized after numerous injuries.

“We loved him,” he said. “I’m doing this one for Barbaro. I love you and miss you.”

