Menu
What Not to Wear Read this Next

Former TLC star clears the air after revealing his feud with his ex "What Not to Wear" co-star
Advertisement

On Friday, a judge denied Tyrese Gibson’s ex-wife’s request for a permanent restraining order after she accused the actor of beating their daughter, restoring his 50/50 custody of the 10-year-old child.


Gibson and Norma Mitchell Gibson will share custody of Shayla beginning in January, and the former couple has reportedly worked out a visitation agreement for the holidays. According to a source close to Gibson, “he feels great” after the big victory.

Child services launched an investigation into Gibson after his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell Gibson, whom he was married to from 2007-2009, claimed that he “pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other.” She also said he hit her “between 12 and 16 times.” Afterward, physical and legal custody of the child was granted to her. Meanwhile, Gibson was ordered to stay 100 yards away from them both and their home.

RELATED: Barely a week after being cleared of child abuse charges, Tyrese Gibson slips up again

In an emotional video, Gibson in begged his ex-wife to work things out, which he later blamed on prescription medication he had been taking at the time.

“Don’t take my baby. This is all I got. Don’t take my baby, okay?” he sobbed in the Facebook live clip. “I’ve been away from my baby for two months. I just want my baby and no one’s listening cause no one’s in the courtroom.”

Earlier this month, Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services closed their investigation into his alleged abuse and decided not to seek any criminal charges against him. Now, after a tumultuous few weeks, it seems the headache is finally over, and the parents will return to their normal custody arrangements.

RELATED: Tyrese Gibson celebrates as his ex-wife’s claims that he abused their child turn up dry

Tyrese Gibson scores a huge custody win in court weeks after his ex-wife accused him of child abuse Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Boy genius Anson Wong turns an egg into a bouncy ball in kid-friendly science experiment

Boy genius Anson Wong turns an egg into a bouncy ball in kid-friendly science experiment

Adorable baby hippo farts underwater, becomes instant internet celebrity

Adorable baby hippo farts underwater, becomes instant internet celebrity

Want to work for Amazon? Better head to this job fair today and tomorrow

Want to work for Amazon? Better head to this job fair today and tomorrow

Prince William reveals his favorite dish but he may not want to make it for Duchess Catherine anytime soon

Prince William reveals his favorite dish but he may not want to make it for Duchess Catherine anytime soon

The truth about human beings eating eight spiders a year while sleeping emerges

The truth about human beings eating eight spiders a year while sleeping emerges

Stories You Might Like

The always adorable Prince George is headed to your television screens very soon
The Royal Family

The always adorable Prince George is headed to your television screens very soon

,
Former TLC star clears the air after revealing his feud with his ex “What Not to Wear” co-star
Rare People

Former TLC star clears the air after revealing his feud with his ex “What Not to Wear” co-star

,
The Duggar family black sheep is speaking up after TLC boots her relative off “Counting On”
Rare People

The Duggar family black sheep is speaking up after TLC boots her relative off “Counting On”

,
Prince William reveals his favorite dish but he may not want to make it for Duchess Catherine anytime soon
The Royal Family

Prince William reveals his favorite dish but he may not want to make it for Duchess Catherine anytime soon

,
Advertisement