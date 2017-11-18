On Friday, a judge denied Tyrese Gibson’s ex-wife’s request for a permanent restraining order after she accused the actor of beating their daughter, restoring his 50/50 custody of the 10-year-old child.





Gibson and Norma Mitchell Gibson will share custody of Shayla beginning in January, and the former couple has reportedly worked out a visitation agreement for the holidays. According to a source close to Gibson, “he feels great” after the big victory.

Child services launched an investigation into Gibson after his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell Gibson, whom he was married to from 2007-2009, claimed that he “pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other.” She also said he hit her “between 12 and 16 times.” Afterward, physical and legal custody of the child was granted to her. Meanwhile, Gibson was ordered to stay 100 yards away from them both and their home.

In an emotional video, Gibson in begged his ex-wife to work things out, which he later blamed on prescription medication he had been taking at the time.

“Don’t take my baby. This is all I got. Don’t take my baby, okay?” he sobbed in the Facebook live clip. “I’ve been away from my baby for two months. I just want my baby and no one’s listening cause no one’s in the courtroom.”

Earlier this month, Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services closed their investigation into his alleged abuse and decided not to seek any criminal charges against him. Now, after a tumultuous few weeks, it seems the headache is finally over, and the parents will return to their normal custody arrangements.

