Venus Williams has fired back with new court documents in the wrongful death suit from the fatal Florida crash

Venus Williams claims at least one of the victims in her recent Florida crash was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.

According to TMZ, Williams has filed new court documents against the family of Jerome Barson, the man who died as a result of the June 9 crash in Florida. Williams did not specify which victim was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident but claims that the injuries could have been less severe had they both been belted up.

Barson was riding in the passenger seat, and his wife Linda Barson was behind the wheel when their vehicle T-boned Williams’ SUV in the accident. Linda reportedly suffered a cracked sternum and broke her right arm, wrist, hand and fingers in the accident, while her husband was taken to the hospital and died in the ICU two weeks later as a result of his injuries.





RELATED: Rumors are swirling that Céline Dion may be dating again after losing the love of her life, René Angélil

Williams also alleges that the family failed to maintain the vehicle to standard safety conditions and suggests that the injuries could have been avoided if the car was in good shape.

In the new documents, Williams claims that “third parties” contributed to the scene and led to the crash at the Palm Beach Gardens intersection. She reportedly believes the other drivers should also be held responsible.

While competing at Wimbledon, Williams broke down in tears when asked about the wrongful death suit.

“I am completely speechless,” she said, fighting back tears. A moderator then jumped in and stated that she was unable to make further comments on the ongoing case.

Recent video footage of the crash shows Williams trying to get through an intersection when another car pulls in front of her, causing her SUV stop short in the intersection. The Barsons T-boned her vehicle and claim that they could not avoid the crash because her car was in the intersection.