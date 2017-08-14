Viewers will see some of what really went down during the “sexual misconduct” investigation on “Bachelor In Paradise”

“Bachelor In Paradise” fans may soon have some answers.

On Aug. 14, the season premiere of “Bachelor In Paradise” makes its long-awaited debut after controversy plagued the show and nearly shut down filming just two months ago.

In June, the show made headlines after production was temporarily shut down when a producer came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct between two of the cast members. It was later revealed that former “Bachelorette” contestant DeMario Jackson and former “Bachelor” contestant Corinne Olympios engaged in sexual activity in a pool after consuming alcohol. The producer claimed to be “uncomfortable” by the footage and questioned Olympios’ ability to give consent at that time.





Following the investigation, ABC and parent company Warner Brothers determined that no wrongdoing took place at the time of the incident. Olympios and Jackson did not return to filming after the incident though they both will reportedly make an appearance in the season four reunion.

Ahead of the premiere, ABC released a full trailer for the upcoming season and wasted no time hinting at the alleged incident between Olympios and Jackson.

RELATED: Chumlee from “Pawn Stars” might be headed back to court if he doesn’t get his way with his most recent legal threat

“She’s in the pool,” Alex Woytkiw of season 12 of “The Bachelorette” said to the camera as Jackson and Olympios jumped in the pool behind him, fully clothed. “This is 30 minutes into ‘Paradise’ and Corinne and DeMario are already having a blast, hanging out with each other in the pool.”

Later, the camera cuts to another point in the evening where chaos is clear on the set. Cast members describe the confusion as a producer approaches Olympios and pulls her out of the conversation.

“Cut it down, cut it. Cut it,” a producer said to the camera in a tense moment.

The cast looks confused and bewildered as production shut down around them.

“The whole cast was just shocked and confused,” a female cast member said. “All we know is we are not filming.”

Despite the “misconduct” drama, this upcoming season of “Bachelor In Paradise” looks like it’s going to be a wild ride between love triangles, pool hookups and of course, the tears!

Tune in to the two night premiere on Monday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.