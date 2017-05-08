Vin Diesel honored his “brother” Paul Walker as he accepted the MTV Generation Award for “Fast and Furious”

.@vindiesel sends his love to Paul Walker after accepting the Generation Award for @FastFurious at #MTVAwards: pic.twitter.com/9nJWX4io8B — MTV (@MTV) May 8, 2017

Vin Diesel still gets choked up when remembering his great friend Paul Walker.

On Sunday night, the action star accepted the MTV Generation Award on behalf of the “Fast and Furious” franchise and took a moment to remember Walker.

“In 2002, I was standing on this stage and MTV had given Paul Walker and I an award for best duo,” Diesel said. “And now, 15 years later, I’m with my whole family and you’ve given us the Generation Award.”

Diesel was joined onstage with fellow “Fast and Furious” co-stars Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster, and got emotional when he directly addressed Walker.





“Pablo,” Diesel said, “we hope you’re proud.”

Diesel continued his acceptance speech by thanking friends and family for their support.

“I gotta thank a generation that was willing to accept this multicultural franchise, where it didn’t matter what color your skin was or what country you were from,” he said. “When you’re family, you’re family.”

The speech reportedly ended with a video of some of Walker’s best movie moments.

Walker died in 2013 in a car crash while on a break from filming “Fast and Furious 7.” He was only 40.

(H/T PEOPLE)