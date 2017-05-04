Watch Ivanka Trump break it down with her little ones after a long day at work

Little moments matter, especially for working moms!! #TBT to an after-work dance party with my boys. @WorkingMother magazine outlined 10 additional things I have to say about motherhood in my #WomenWhoWorkBook. See the article at: http://bit.ly/2q260xz A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on May 4, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

On Thursday morning, First Daughter Ivanka Trump once again captured hearts all over the world with a video that she uploaded to her personal Instagram page. In the video, Ivanka comes home after a long day at work and dances with her two sons Joseph and Theodore.

Ivanka also used the Instagram post to plug her new book “Women Who Work” and linked to an article on workingmother.com entitled, “10 Times Ivanka Trump Gets Real About Working Motherhood in Her New Book.” The article painted Ivanka as an extremely hard-working mom with statements like “work-life balance doesn’t exist, even for Ivanka” and “she prefers short vacations.” The book was released on May 2.





Ivanka has risen to prominence in her father’s administration, and her house in the upscale D.C. neighborhood of Kalorama is a regular tourist attraction. Even Town & Country Magazine did a piece on the house that Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner share with their three children.