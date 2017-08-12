Zach and Tori Roloff celebrate their “smiley” baby boy Jackson as he turns 3 months old

Little Jackson is 3 months old!

Tori Roloff took to Instagram to celebrate her baby boy by sharing yet another adorable photo along with some fun facts about Jackson.

“Jackson is 3 months old!” she wrote. “Baby J is so smiley these days! He loves having his hands in his mouth. Bath time is still our favorite time. We’re up to 14 pounds! We’ve decided sleeping isn’t totally our thing. Jackson is reaching for things. He is also a professional hair grabber. Baby J has also been moving and stretching like crazy!”





“Keep growing little man! Mom and Dad love you!” she added.

The proud mom and husband Zach welcomed Jackson Kyle into the world back in May and have been sharing updates on his early life progress with fans ever since. Last week, Zach shared a cute snap of him holding Jackson, who looks so precious as he sports a pair of sunglasses.

Caption this picture… because I can not. #zandtpartyofthree bonus points if you know what we are standing in front of. A post shared by Zach Roloff (@zroloff07) on Aug 3, 2017 at 9:16pm PDT

