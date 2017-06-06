Zach and Tori Roloff had a hard time adjusting to their roles as “Mom and Dad” before welcoming Jackson

Adjusting to parenthood hit Zach and Tori Roloff hard before welcoming son Jackson Kyle.

On Tuesday night’s episode of “Little People, Big World,” the new parents are gearing up for their baby shower, and Zach admits he’s not sure what his role at the shower will be.

Jackson Kyle Roloff Born May 12th at 8:00am 9 LBS 1 OZ 20 1/2 inches long Mom and Dad are so in love with you already 💙👶🏻 #ZandTpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on May 14, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

“The dad always shows up at the end just to, like, say thank you,” Tori said in the sneak peek.

“My baby shower is this weekend. I’ve got a lot of family and friends coming from, you know, all over to celebrate,” she said of the shower thrown just months before welcoming her son on May 14.”You know, I don’t know a whole bunch about what’s going on at the baby shower since all my friends are planning everything, but I’m excited.”





“The baby showers I have been to, the dads always show up to just to say, ‘Hey, Dad’s here too, not just Mom, ‘” she said in the promo clip. “Isn’t that weird, ‘Mom’ and ‘Dad’?”

“Do you know what I said today?” Zach beamed. “‘My son’”

“I don’t know if I’m going to say that, though. ‘My son.’ Like sun? The sun?” he said. “I want to say ‘My boy. That’s my boy.’ Yeah, that’s probably going to be more my thing.”

“Little People, Big World” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

