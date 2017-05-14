If these reports are true, Trump’s staff could be in for huge changes

Even though he’s condemned leaks and those who may speak to the press, Trump’s White House is still talking. In a recent report, Axios quoted multiple White House sources who painted a picture of a president frustrated and seething. One of the White House sources said that Trump is “angry at everyone.”

Sources told the website that Trump’s longtime friends are telling him to “go big” and that he “has nothing to lose.”





“The advice he’s getting is to go big—that he has nothing to lose,” the source said. “The question now is how big and how bold. I’m not sure he knows the answer to that yet.”

Trump is reportedly also unhappy that some of his Cabinet officials aren’t praising him enough. While removing Cabinet officials could be difficult, shaking up his White House aides would be a relatively easy task.

According to the source, the president also seems very frustrated that he is unable to silence the Russia investigation, and his firing of FBI Director James Comey only intensified the speculations that he’s hiding something. If he does flush out his White House staff, the president will definitely keep on Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump; both reportedly have a significant amount of influence on the commander-in-chief.

The president is preparing for his first international trip and will visit Israel and Saudi Arabia.