Did Piers Morgan actually just say something right about Hollywood and the entertainment industry?

British news personality Piers Morgan appeared on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” Friday where he weighed in on the debate of celebrities and athletes talking politics and making political statements.

“Why don’t they just play sport, and why don’t the actors just act, and why don’t they all just keep out of politics?” he said.

Comedian Jim Jeffries immediately jumped onto Morgan’s argument saying that everyone should be able to talk politics.





“They could, but who wants to watch the Oscars, and watch a procession of lovey actors wandering up, and ranting about Donald Trump. Thank your mom and dad, thank your agent, say you love the movie industry, and sit the f**k down,” he said.

Maher seemed to agree with this perspective.

“I don’t think you’re wrong about that, and I don’t think it helps either,” Maher said.

(The debate starts at 4:20)